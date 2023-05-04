Cherokee SWAT response at house in search for wanted suspect

Details, such as what the person was wanted for, were not immediately available.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A large law enforcement response was on scene at a home in Cherokee County early Thursday morning.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said its SWAT had gone to a home looking for a wanted suspect, but he was not there.

"They received information he was at this home but were unable to locate him," a statement said.

Residents in the area told 11Alive the scene was at a location on Kellogg Creek Road. The sheriff's office said the road should reopen soon.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was wanted with over 30 warrants out of Bartow County and is suspected of several crimes in Cherokee County as well.

"They took extra precautions because of his criminal history and information they had about the suspect," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.