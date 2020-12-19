Two more arrests in killing of Carroll County teen at house party

Chris Parker was shot and killed at the party in Bowdon in late November.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Two more arrests were announced this week by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in the killing of a teen basketball star at a Bowdon house party in November.

According to the sheriff's office, 19-year-old Chris Parker was shot and killed at the party on Nov. 22.

His mother Christie Minnefield told 11Alive earlier this month he was a "great child" who was attending college in Griffin and planned to pursue playing basketball in Florida at the start of the new year.

He was the youngest of six kids and his mother's only son.

"I tried so hard to have him for all those years," his mother said. "I finally got blessed with him and just to have him taken from me after 19 years is hard. It's very hard."

This week, the sheriff's office said 18-year-old Cameron Allen and 18-year-old Jadarakis “JD” Caldwell were arrested in Atlanta with help from the U.S. Marshals. They face felony murder, murder, and aggravated assault charges.

The two had fled the scene on Nov. 22 and escaped after a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. The third person charged with murder, 20-year-old Odarian Bailey of Carrollton, had been driving the car and was caught. He also faces murder charges.

Allen and Caldwell are now being held at the Carroll County Jail.