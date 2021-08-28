Clayton County Police discover man shot in the head slouched in his car

The man was taken to a hospital. His condition was unclear.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said Saturday they discovered a man slouched over in his car who'd evidently been shot in the head.

According to a video posted to Facebook, the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital. His condition was unclear.

Officers responded to a person shot call at the 1300 block of Chase Ridge Drive where they discovered the man.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and information is limited. They are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to call 770-477-3747.