Police search for child in Clayton County SWAT standoff

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Clayton County SWAT is at a home along Pineglen Drive.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the home Monday evening. Video shows nearly a dozen officers and an armored vehicle investigating a home in a subdivision off Riverdale Road. The location is near West Clayton Elementary School.

Clayton County authorities were blocking off streets in the neighborhood. Police said they were investigating a domestic call with the SWAT standoff surrounding a man. In an update, police said they are working to find a child but are unsure if they are inside the home.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.