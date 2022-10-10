Police search for child in Clayton County SWAT standoff

ATLANTA — Clayton County SWAT is at a home along Pineglen Drive.
11Alive Skytracker flew over the home Monday evening. Video shows nearly a dozen officers and an armored vehicle investigating a home in a subdivision off Riverdale Road. The location is near West Clayton Elementary School.
Clayton County authorities were blocking off streets in the neighborhood. Police said they were investigating a domestic call with the SWAT standoff surrounding a man. In an update, police said they are working to find a child but are unsure if they are inside the home.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
