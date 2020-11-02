ATLANTA — A 30-year-old Cobb County mother is under arrest and facing a felony murder charge after her five-year-old daughter's death yesterday.

She also faces an aggravated assault - strangulation charge.

Records show 30-year-old Shekina Akbar is in custody at Cobb County Jail and also facing a third charge of first-degree cruelty to a child. The incident occurred at the Cumberland Crossing Apartments in Marietta.

Cobb County Police confirmed on Monday they were conducting a child death investigation.

According to the department, the Cobb Police Crimes Against Persons Unit made the arrest yesterday after an investigation into the death.

Officers originally responded around 9 a.m. to an unresponsive child, who was transported to Kennestone Hospital, where she died.

