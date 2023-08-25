Man critically hurt in apparent College Park road rage shooting, police say

It happened on Thursday morning at the intersection of Godby Road and West Fayetteville Road around 10:25 a.m.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A man is now in the hospital fighting for his life after an apparent road rage shooting, according to College Park Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man who was shot in the head. He was then taken to the hospital in "critical condition."

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Authorities said that the shooting possibly stemmed from road rage. Police also did not say if they have identified any suspects.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident or those responsible should contact the department at 404-761-3131. Those who would like to remain anonymous can do so by calling the city's tip line at 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.