Gunfire erupts in College Park subdivision leaving 3 injured

Witnesses said the shooting happened along Godby Road.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Witnesses described a chaotic scene where they said shots were fired Thursday in a residential townhome complex along Godby Road, leaving three people hurt. College Park Police said a woman and two men were hurt in the parking area at the Windsor Forrest Subdivision.

Some of the witnesses said the rapid gunfire sounded like a war.

One man said his mother was hurt explaining she was coming home from a dialysis appointment in a rideshare when someone opened fire, sending bullets everywhere, including into neighboring homes.

"She was in the backseat and the Uber driver was getting out to let her out, but then that’s when they started shooting," he said. "And then he had to get on the ground."

A woman told 11Alive she heard the gunshots as well.

"And then all you heard was a lady screaming, saying 'help,'" she said.

She went over to the injured woman and applied a tourniquet onto her leg while the ambulance was on the way.

Witnesses said shell casings were left everywhere behind the gunfire. Cars were also damaged, including the rideshare driver's vehicle.

"Three of my neighbors’ house got hit," one neighbor said. "One lady was saying that normally where she sits to watch her TV, there’s a big hole in her couch, her TV’s destroyed. You know, we work and we’re just trying to live our lives and be happy and you got people that come in that don’t necessarily live here, they come in and they do stuff like that and it’s frustrating."

College Park Police detectives said the preliminary investigation indicates several people were in the parking lot when the gunfire erupted, adding that the gunman left the scene and went toward South Hampton Estates before police arrived.

Officers canvassed the area with a K-9 but didn't find any suspects.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131. For those who want to remain anonymous, call the College Park Tip Line at 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers 404-577-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.