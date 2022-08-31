Court hearing held for man accused of killing Cobb golf pro, 2 others

Bryan Rhoden and 2 others are scheduled for a court hearing.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Attorneys for a man accused of killing three people at a Cobb County country club last year will be back in court.

Bryan Rhoden has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday in the Superior Court of Cobb County at 1:30 p.m. Court records show the case has been assigned to a new judge. A man and a woman are also facing lesser charges in connection with the case and have also been scheduled for court hearings.

Cobb County's district attorney Flynn Broady previously said he intends to seek the death penalty in Rhoden's case for the death of Gene Siller, Henry Valdez and Paul Pierson. The three were found dead on Pinetree Country Club's golf course in Kennesaw in July 2021.

Siller was shot to death near the 10th hole when Cobb County Police said he stumbled upon the crime. Investigators said he was not targeted, but was shot because he was witnessing the crime. Authorities later found Valdez and Pierson tied up and shot to death in the bed of a pickup truck on the green.