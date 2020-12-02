CONYERS, Ga. — An officer shot at a vehicle after it backed into a patrol cruiser and fled last night in Conyers, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said this morning.

The GBI is investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting.

The bureau said that around 6:45 p.m., Conyers Police Department officers began following a stolen vehicle on Iris Drive.

When the car turned into a hotel parking lot on Old McDonough Highway, the GBI said, the officers followed.

"As the two officers approached, the vehicle backed up and struck a patrol vehicle," a GBI release said. "During the incident, one of the officers fired at the vehicle."

The vehicle fled at that point. The GBI said Conyers officers and Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputies chased the car into DeKalb County, but lost sight of it when it got onto Interstate 20 east at Evans Mill Road.

"The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete will be turned over to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review," the release said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI did not say if there were any suspects, and it's not clear if anyone in the vehicle was struck by the gunfire.

