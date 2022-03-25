College student killed along Atlanta's Flat Shoals Avenue leaves behind 10-month-old child, police say

The victim leaves behind a child less than a year old.

ATLANTA — A college student was killed in Atlanta earlier this March, and now police are offering a reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

Atlanta Police said the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. at 210 Flat Shoals Avenue, not far from Atlanta's Glenwood Park and Cabbagetown neighborhoods. Police identified the victim as Darrian Giles, who they said was finishing a degree at Savannah State University. He is survived by his 10-month-old child.

Atlanta Police homicide commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk announced Friday that the victim was murdered outside of a repast for a funeral. Giles was seated in the driver's side of his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up, erupting in a "barrage of gunfire."

Police said that the murder was the result of a robbery, but did not give any more details to the motivation behind the crime. Officers identified a black Toyota sedan of interest in surveillance footage.

The police department is now offering up to $3,000 for information that could lead to an arrest in the case.