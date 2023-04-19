One suspect in custody, warrants give new details on Ashby MARTA station murder

The warrants indicate that Davis Edmond of Ellenwood was a driver in the incident.

ATLANTA — One suspect is in custody and arrest warrants indicate there may be as many as three others possibly involved in the killing of a 20-year-old man at the Ashby MARTA station last week.

The warrants indicate that Davis Edmond of Ellenwood was a driver in the incident. He's charged with transporting two others suspected of ambushing the victim, 20-year-old Charles Perkins, at the station in the middle of the day last Tuesday afternoon.

The killing in broad daylight left MARTA riders at the station shaken, 11Alive's Tracey Amick-Peer reported last week.

“This is Ashby train station, this is our train station this is our home,” said Elliott Lovett, who lives in Vine City. “I was like, 'Man that’s crazy.' So, I walked, home."

Arrest warrants for Edmond now describe the killing in clearer detail.

According to the warrants, one man approached Perkins and engaged him before two others came over. Eventually, all three attacked him, the warrant said.

"During the attack, a gunshot goes off and Perkins is thrown to the ground," the warrant states, describing security video reviewed by detectives.

It describes two of the suspects running across the park to a waiting vehicle, with Edmond allegedly at the wheel.

Security videos and law enforcement databases led authorities to Edmond and the car at his address in Ellenwood. When he was arrested on Tuesday, he described dropping his friend off at Ashby station and, as he waited for him, two of the suspects "jumped in Edmond's car and told him to drive."

The other suspect was described as fleeing on foot. Edmond told police he dropped the two in his car off at a Kroger after driving away.