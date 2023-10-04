Nephew watches 70-year-old uncle die in Alpharetta hit-and-run, authorities say

The deadly crash happened just around 8:30 p.m. on Atlanta Highway and Tidwell Road. Authorities responded for the hit-and-run.

ATLANTA — A 70-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car that drove away on Tuesday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

The deadly crash happened just around 8:30 p.m. on Atlanta Highway and Tidwell Road in Alpharetta. Authorities responded for the hit-and-run.

Joaquin Vega, 70, from Alpharetta, was walking across the middle of the road when a car hit and killed him, according to deputies. Vega's nephew saw the incident unfold, but was only able to provide little information about the car.

The nephew said that the car was small with four doors. It could have been an SUV that killed his uncle, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 770-781-3087. The incident is still under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.