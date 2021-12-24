Atlanta Police investigate deadly shooting at home in southwest Atlanta

Homicide detectives said a 48-year-old man was found dead by a home.

ATLANTA — Officers are investigating a deadly shooting in the Oakland City neighborhood in Atlanta Friday morning.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department said they were called to a home by Pinehurst Terrace SW and Westboro Drive just before 1 a.m. Police said they found a 48-year-old man dead when they arrived.

Ralph Woolfolk, APD's homicide commander, said preliminary evidence leads investigators to believe it was an isolated incident.

"It does appear there is some type of acquaintance relationship," Woolfolk said.