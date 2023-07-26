Deadly shooting leaves man dead in Atlanta's Hammond Park neighborhood, authorities say

Details on the shooting are limited at this time, but police said it happened just around 6:20 a.m. on Metropolitan Parkway.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Atlanta's Hammond Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Details on the shooting are limited at this time. However, APD said it happened around 6:20 a.m. at 2782 Metropolitan Parkway near Cleveland Avenue. The location is near Mount Zion Methodist Church.

Police arrived at the scene where they found a man shot to death.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.