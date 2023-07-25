Atlanta Police make 3rd arrest in shooting death of teen outside high school

On Tuesday, APD said officers took Tsenre Mosley, 19, into custody.

A third arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 16-year-old Bre'Asia Powell, according to Atlanta Police. Powell was shot and killed outside Benjamin E. Mays High School over Memorial Day weekend.

On Tuesday, APD said officers took Tsenre Mosley, 19, into custody for felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators previously said they arrested Jaquan Withers, 18, and Willie Dennis, 19. They are also facing felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges. They are being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Court records from the Superior Court of Fulton County show Dennis was denied bond earlier this week.

In the early morning hours of May 28, Powell was shot to death while enjoying a night out with her friends. She was at an unauthorized gathering outside of the school. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting.

Family members previously told 11Alive they were celebrating the end of the school year and the start of summer break.

Powell had just finished her sophomore year at the high school.

“We will miss Bre’Asia, she was an amazing young woman, she was a superstar in her mother’s words, she was the life of the party, she was a scholar and a star athlete," Family spokesperson Davida Huntley previously said.