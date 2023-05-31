'She had dreams in her eyes' | Grandfather of 16-year-old says family aches in latest instance of gun violence

He's lost his brother and sister to gun violence, and now he's mourning his grandbaby too.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Days before the family of a 16-year-old girl would have to lay her body to rest, they're mourning for the moments in which her spirit shined bright and the joy she brought to their lives.

"I don't want to smile - not right now. I want to see that baby again," Rodney Williams, the grandfather of Bre'Asia Powell said before a balloon release was held in her honor.

She was shot and killed while celebrating the start of summer over Memorial Day weekend with a group of teens. Police said she seemed to have been caught in the crossfire at a gathering that took place at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Benjamin E. Mays High School.

"She had dreams in her eyes," Williams said. "She used to always say 'Grandad, I'm going to be the star.'"

Powell enjoyed basketball, volleyball, dancing and was embedded into the Atlanta community. She was an enthusiast of the Atlanta Teen Leaders Academy and was supposed to start the city's summer youth employment program this week.

Her grandfather said there was more to his grandbaby than her hobbies -- it was her passion that she put behind them that made people fall in love.

"That was just my baby, she wanted to do everything," he said.

Powell leaves behind five siblings and her mother, who she was close with. Williams said she is taking this loss hard.

"She's broken right now," he said. "It's going to be a long road. We're gonna need all friends and family to come. Hang around now."

At the balloon release Wednesday evening, Powell's mother garnered strength to speak about her daughter.

"She lit up the whole room. Look at the love I have out here," the mom said as she reference the crowd gathered.

She said she was thankful to have Bre'Asia as a child and also urged parents to hold their children accountable to help stop gun violence.

Williams said this is not the first time gun violence has impacted his family.

"My son got killed, my sister got killed -- and now my grandbaby," Williams said somberly.

The family is now left grieving their "superstar" and leaning on the community for support. They are hoping the teens who were at the gathering come forward with information that helps police make an arrest and bring their family closure.