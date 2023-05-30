Balloon release, funeral planned for 16-year-old killed outside Atlanta high school

Bre'Asia Powell was caught in the crossfire of a shooting at a large gathering of teenagers Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A basketball game that usually begins with cheers and the blow of a whistle instead started with a somber moment of silence honoring an Atlanta teen that was shot and killed over Memorial Day weekend.

Midnight Basketball in the City of Atlanta honored Bre'Asia Powell. She was a rising junior at Benjamin E. Mays High School.

Powell was among several teenagers who were on a party bus that ended with a stop on school property. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the shooting where they found Powell and a 16-year-old boy hurt. Both were rushed to the hospital and Powell did not survive.

Before tip-off at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, Atlanta asked the community to hold a minute of silence to remember Powell. She enjoyed basketball, volleyball, dancing and was an enthusiast of Atlanta Teen Leaders Academy "and always showed up with such a positive and pleasant attitude," a spokesperson with the city's parks and recreation department said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Sunday that she was supposed to start the city's summer youth employment program Tuesday. Instead, the community remembered her contributions and how her young life was cut short.

“We will miss Bre’Asia, she was an amazing young woman, she was a superstar in her mother’s words, she was the life of the party, she was a scholar and a star athlete," Davida Huntley said. Huntley is serving as a spokesperson for the teen's family.

Her family is hosting a series of events throughout the week to honor Powell's life. Details can be found below.

Bre'Asia Powell celebration of life details

Balloon Release

Wednesday, May 31 | 6:30 p.m.

Benjamin E. Mays football field

3450 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW

Attendees are asked to bring pink, gold or white balloons.

Viewing

Friday, June 2 | 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Alfonso Dawson

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. SW

Photos are prohibited

Funeral service

Saturday, June 3 | 12 p.m.

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church

534 Fairburn Rd. NW

Repast

Saturday, June 3 | 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

3240 W. Manor Cir. SW