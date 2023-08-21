19-year-old shot, killed at DeKalb County Waffle House

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was shot and killed at a Waffle House in DeKalb County on Monday morning, according to police.
It happened at the Waffle House location on the 3900 block of Flat Shoals Parkway. Police said a 19-year-old man was the victim. That individual has not been identified.
DeKalb Police said that officers responded around 5 a.m. to a person shot call.
"Upon arrival, officers located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital. The victim later succumbed to his injuries. The incident investigation is ongoing," DKPD said.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.