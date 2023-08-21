19-year-old shot, killed at DeKalb County Waffle House

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was shot and killed at a Waffle House in DeKalb County on Monday morning, according to police.

It happened at the Waffle House location on the 3900 block of Flat Shoals Parkway. Police said a 19-year-old man was the victim. That individual has not been identified.

DeKalb Police said that officers responded around 5 a.m. to a person shot call.

"Upon arrival, officers located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital. The victim later succumbed to his injuries. The incident investigation is ongoing," DKPD said.

