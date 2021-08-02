Homeless man shot after argument with security guard in DeKalb County

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a busy area on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the department said that they were called to 3535 Memorial Drive - an address not far from the Columbia Drive intersection - to reports of the shooting. Police said that a homeless man and a security guard were in some sort of dispute.

At some point in the argument, police said the security guard opened fire, striking the homeless man, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police haven't provided any details regarding what may have escalated the argument into violence or if the guard is facing any charges. It's unclear how severely the other man was injured.