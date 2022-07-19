3 workers at DeKalb day care arrested following alleged child abuse investigation

Last week, a spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning said a parent reported the allegations to police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation into alleged child abuse at DeKalb County day care has resulted in the arrest of three employees, according to officers.

The DeKalb County Police Department tweeted Tuesday afternoon an update in the case surrounding Appletree Learning Center & Academy, which is located at 4700 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., just outside of Clarkston.

Three women -- a 76-year-old, a 25-year-old, and a 54-year-old -- were taken to the DeKalb County jail. Police said the 54-year-old is accused of failing to report child abuse under the mandated reporter law; the others are charged with cruelty in the first degree.

Last week, a spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning said a parent reported to DeKalb Police "allegations of inappropriate discipline with toddlers" on July 12.

Officers are still asking any parents that feel their child might have been a victim or have any information that may help their investigation to contact the DeKalb County Special Victim's Unit at 770-724-7710.

Outside of the Appletree investigation, authorities are also investigating a second day care for an alleged child abuse incident in the county. It happened at Clarkston First Baptist Daycare on 4007 Church Street on Wednesday, authorities said .11Alive received a video from inside the day care. It appears to show a 3-year-old boy being handled roughly at the facility.

At the time, Clarkston Police Department said they could not share any details about the alleged abuse, but did say officers are actively investigating.