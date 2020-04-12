Police looking for suspect in fatal DeKalb County shooting

Investigators said they think the victim and suspect had a dispute with each other prior to the shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said they were looking for the suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred late Thursday evening in the 1800 block of Atherton Drive.

According to Michaela Vincent with DeKalb Police, when officers arrived at about 11:30 pm, a woman in her 40s was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home.

Vincent said the woman later died from her injuries.

She said that investigators do not believe robbery was the motive behind the shooting. However, investigators said they do think this was an isolated incident and that the victim may have had a dispute with the suspect.

According to Vincent, the suspect remains at large, but there was not a description or identification available as of this point.