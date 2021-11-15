Motive in deadly shooting possibly linked to case where 1-year-old was taken, investigators say

There is no evidence to suggest that the person who died had any involvement in the kidnapping, according to police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly shooting that happened in DeKalb County last week could be connected to the case where a 1-year-old boy was taken after the car he was sitting in was stolen from his home, according to authorities.

Clarkston Police said on Wednesday, Blaise Barnett's family was bringing bags into the apartment around 1 a.m. They said "30 seconds later" the car was stolen. An Amber Alert was issued to help search for the little boy. He wasn't found until the following day.

On the same day Barnett was taken, DeKalb County Police said they investigated a fatal shooting in the 6600 block of Singleton Lane around 11:40 p.m. Investigators believe the 38-year-old suspect was at the location with several others when a 60-year-old was shot and killed. The suspect was arrested an charged with murder. Since then, a second person is also facing a malice murder charge.

The shooting happened in the same area where they found the family's car on Wednesday -- without the baby inside.

DeKalb Police said on Monday investigators believe the motive for the shooting is related to the case where the one-year-old boy was taken. However, they said there is no evidence to suggest that the person who died had any involvement in Barnett's disappearance.

Clarkson Police, DeKalb County Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are still investigating both cases.