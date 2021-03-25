19-year-old charged after dispute leaves another man dead in Hiram

Authorities said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — One man is in custody and another is dead after a dispute turned violent on Wednesday evening in the Regency Park Subdivision, Paulding County deputies said.

According to authorities, a 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the tennis court and pool area on Lanier Court in Hiram. Authorities said when they arrived, they tried to revive the victim but he had already died.

Witnesses told police the suspect, a 19-year-old, allegedly shot the victim during a dispute and then quickly left the area.

Paulding County deputies found the teen on Thursday morning at a home in Dallas, Georgia. He was arrested and charged with felony murder. Investigators believe he will face more charges in the coming days. He is currently in the Paulding County Jail without bond.