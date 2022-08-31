Shooting reported at busy northwest Atlanta intersection, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning at a busy intersection in northwest Atlanta.

An Atlanta Police spokesperson said investigators were sent to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for a shooting during the morning rush.

The location is near an auto shop, not far from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and APD's Zone 1.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been shot, the circumstances around the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

