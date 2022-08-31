14-year-old girl arrested in connection to massive fire inside Peachtree City Walmart

Police announced an arrest just one week after the fire.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl is under arrest after a massive fire inside a Peachtree City Walmart, police said one week after the blaze that sent shoppers scrambling for the exits. Authorities initially believed it was arson and launched an investigation into who started it.

Firefighters responded to the blaze off Highway 54 on Aug. 24 where they spent several hours putting out the fire that tore through the roof.

Three police officers took themselves to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation after making sure everyone was evacuated inside of the building, officials said.

Police said they would release more information about the incident and the girl arrested later on Wednesday.

