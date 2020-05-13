Dozens of police officers honor family of fallen Doraville officer killed 20 years ago

He was gunned down while working an off-duty job at a club along Buford Highway.

DORAVILLE, Ga. — The Doraville Police Department said 20 years later, the pain is still fresh - and always will be.

It was May 13, 2000 that Inv. Hugo Fernando Arango was killed in the line of duty.

Arango was shot and killed at just 24-years-old and left behind a loving mother, father and three sisters. It's a family who remains in close contact with Arango's brothers and sisters in blue.

"He was loved by so many and missed incredibly every single day," they said in a Facebook post.

That was evident on the 20th anniversary of his death, as dozens of patrol cars drove past the home of his family along 17th Street in Atlantic Station at around 11:30 a.m., his family waving balloons and showing signs of appreciation to the officers.

Originally, the department had planned to escort the Arango family to Washington D.C. for Police Week in honor of the 20th anniversary.

COVID-19 ended up cancelling their weekly visits to the family - in addition to all the Police Week activities in D.C.

"We were looking for a way to honor the Arango family. In speaking with one of Hugo’s sisters, we were able to plan and put together this surprise for the family," a spokesman for the department said. "When we reached out to our law enforcement partners, they immediately jumped at the chance to help us remember Hugo."

Atlanta, Chamblee, Clarkston, and Gainesville Police Departments joined in today's recognition.

Arango was gunned down in May 2000 outside the Eclipse nightclub. The club's manager was also wounded during the shootings.

Bautista Ramirez was found guilty in 2003 of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery and carrying a concealed weapon.