Reward in murder of Oconee County gas station worker up to $50,000

Elijah Wood, 23, was shot and killed while working at a RaceTrac on March 19.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A $50,000 reward is now on offer in the murder of a gas station worker in Oconee County, the sheriff's office announced on Friday.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that they were still seeking information in the case of the killing of 23-year-old Elijah Wood, a RaceTrac worker who was shot while working on the early morning of March 19.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was dressed in all black and had on a hoodie and face mask covering everything but their eyes.

The suspect was described as between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall and "appears to have an athletic build."

The sheriff's office said state and federal agencies have been involved in the case, extensive analysis has been done on surveillance videos and with a criminal profiler, and hundreds of tips have come in.

That has produced 43 persons of interest in the case, as well as 12 search warrants that have been executed.

"Oconee Sheriff’s investigators have worked with multiple law enforcement agencies both in Georgia and out of state to determine if our suspect(s) was involved in similar crimes in their jurisdictions," the sheriff's office said. "This is a very difficult case, and it is still actively being investigated."

The sheriff's office said it is "very appreciative of all the tips which have come in and continue to come in" and that "we urge anyone with information on this case to do the right thing and come forward."