DeKalb County Publix deadly shooting investigation | Police release photo of suspect vehicle

They said it's a white Honda sedan with a black front bumper, a gray hood and a sunroof.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is from previous reporting on the case.

Police in DeKalb County have released a photo of a car they believe is connected to a deadly shooting at a Publix parking lot on Wednesday.

The car is a white Honda sedan with a black front bumper, a gray hood and a sunroof, according to the department.

Anyone with information about the car or the owner is asked to call DeKalb County Homicide Unit at 770-727-7850 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Lewayne Terrell was found dead Wednesday around noon in the parking lot of the Publix at the Emory Commons shopping center, off North Decatur Road. That's about a mile from Emory University.

His friends openly mourned Terrell's death, saying he was a father and a hard worker, and he will be missed.

“When you met him you couldn’t help but to love him because he was one of those kind of people who sits in your soul,” Lee Williams said on Thursday.

She worked with Terrell at Verizon for years and was shocked to hear about the last moments of his life. Williams said he was recently working as a rapper.

“(His) artist name was Teflon Terrell and he was trying to build himself up," Williams said. "But at the end of the day, he was just trying to be there for his family and he was just solid."