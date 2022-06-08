Authorities hunt for escaped inmate in Hall County

Authorities said he last left the jail on Monday.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — An inmate is on the run in Hall County, according to the sheriff's office on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, authorities said 31-year-old Jerry Lamar Thomas of Gainesville left the county's jail around 5:45 p.m. Monday for a job interview.

However, around 6:20 p.m., jail officials received a call from the place he was interviewing, Pilgrim's Pride, notifying them that he never showed up. Five minutes later, the jail got an alert that Thomas' ankle monitor had been removed.

The sheriff's office says that Thomas was last arrested in May for drug possession charges. They said that he had been court-ordered to participate in a work release program.

Thomas is described as being 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, with "close cut strawberry blonde hair." He also has several tattoos over his body and face.