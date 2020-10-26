One dead, another in custody after shooting in Bartow County

Police are still investigating the shooting but have charged one man with felony homicide so far.

EUHARLEE, Ga. — One person is in custody charged with felony homicide following an incident in Bartow County late Saturday evening.

Euharlee Police report that they were dispatched to Milam Bridge Road just before midnight on Saturday after a woman called 911 on reports from a woman that her husband had shot someone. Roughly five minutes later, another 911 call from another woman reported that a man had been shot at the location. She apparently then laid the phone down and eventually hung up.

Police said they arrived within two minutes and worked secure the scene for medical personnel. Attempts to save the victim, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Andrew Smith, then began before he was rushed to Floyd Medical Center for further treatment. He, however, didn't survive his injuries.

Euharlee Police then secured search warrants for the home and processed the scene while also interviewing witnesses and others involved.

Cody Lamont Daniell of Euharlee was soon taken into custody on one count of felony homicide. Police are still investigating the shooting and haven't yet released the specific scenario or motive that led up to the shooting.