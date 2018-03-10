Authorities captured a former detention center officer convicted of statutory rape and child molestation out of state.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officers arrested Charles Barry Pinckney in California on Sept. 14 on for burglary and fraud charges.

Corona Police realized after processing Pinckney's fingerprints that he was a wanted fugitive in Fulton County who had been convicted in a sex crime case against a 15-year-old girl.

The former DeKalb County detention officer stood trial on charges of statutory rape, child molestation and sexual battery for a 2016 incident. Officials say days before he was convicted of those crimes, he took off. That was in late October 2017.

The trial continued, with Pinckney being found guilty and sentenced to 45 years in prison. He's been on the run for almost a year.

In California, authorities said he was using fake bank cards and ID’s to withdraw funds at a bank branch. Tellers determined Pinckney had fraudulent credentials and they called authorities.

He is charged with burglary in the second degree, alter/forgery/false ID, non-sufficient funds, impersonating another to get money/property, and fugitive from justice.

Authorities are making arrangements to bring Pinckney back to Fulton County. When he returns, he will be transferred to the Georgia Department of Corrections where he will serve up to 45 years in prison.

