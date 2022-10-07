FBI Atlanta warns Georgians of international sextortion scheme

If you believe you are a victim, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

GEORGIA, USA — The FBI Atlanta warned Georgians of a global child exploitation scheme in a tweet Friday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Alaska recently charged a man from Bangladesh for his role in operating the enterprise.

According to federal court documents, the man used Snapchat, the popular social media app, to prey on child victims and convinced them to create sexually explicit images.

The 24-year-old Bangladeshi man targeted victims of all ages, including child victims, the agency says. He was arrested in Malaysia, according to a news release.

“It is especially evil to target impressionable children using social media apps such as Snapchat to exploit their innocence for pictures and videos. These children have been robbed of their childhood; and their lives and the lives of their families forever altered, " said US Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska.

