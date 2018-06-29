STONECREST, Ga. -- An argument between two women who were walking their dogs turned fatal at a DeKalb County apartment complex Friday morning, when one of the women, according to police, shot the other one.

Police said the incident happened around 8:15 at the Stonecrest Trail apartments.

The women had an ongoing dispute over their dogs being aggressive toward each other. An argument between the women began Friday morning in one of the apartment's breezeways.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is 24, She was shot once in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect, 28 year-old Amanda Longmire, is in custody and has been charged with murder, police said.

Longmire's dog, a Chihuahua, is now missing.

One other female was on the scene, and police said she was acquainted with the victim.

DeKalb animal control officials were called to the scene.

