One injured in shooting between members of 'organized sports teams' in Gwinnett, police say

The victim's injuries were described as not life-threatening.

SUGAR HILL, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating after what's being described as a shooting that took place "between two opposing sports teams" on Saturday night.

Details are still limited but police spokesperson Cpl. Michele Pihera said that the shooting involved members of two "adult organized sports teams" at Gary Pirkle Park in Sugar Hill.

Pihera said there was an exchange of gunfire and that one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She said it didn't appear that a suspect had been arrested as of this report.

The department has since sent its crime scene investigation unit and a detective to the scene to gather more information. Police have not yet released what led up to the shooting or what teams were involved.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Gwinnett County Police.