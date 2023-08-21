Homeland Security investigators set up tip line after Georgia truck driver indicted on child pornography charges

The 48-year-old was first reported for suspicious online activity in November 2021 in Florida.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — State investigators have created a hotline to further investigate a child pornography case following a Georgia truck driver's indictment.

Todd Eric Sisk is from Baxley, Georgia and has just been charged in a federal indictment with attempted production of child pornography, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. The charge carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years. He is also charged with the distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and transfer of obscene material to a minor.

The 48-year-old was first reported for suspicious online activity in November 2021 in Walton County, Florida. Sheriff's office investigators there contacted Homeland Security Investigations in Savannah for help.

HSI agents found suspected child sex abuse material on Sisk's cell phone and on apps. He was indicted on federal charges in July and is in custody awaiting his next court proceeding.

"We are committed to protecting our most vulnerable citizens," U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg said in a news release. "In collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we will strive to keep our children and our communities safe."

Steinberg clarified that an indictment contains charges and that Sisk is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. However, his profession is cause for concern that other children may have been exploited.

Sisk worked as a truck driver with routes to Atlanta and Charleston with occasional trips to Alabama and Tennessee, according to prosecutors. He previously lived in Ohio, Florida and Georgia.