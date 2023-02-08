Missing Georgia girl found 600 miles away in Virginia with alleged trafficker she met online, FBI says

Dunwoody Police said the teenager's grandma reported her missing on July 28. She was found with the suspect, Ramon Tharpe, 38, in Newport News, Virginia.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — "Operation Cross Country" was a two-week, FBI led nationwide operation. The operation is in its 13th year, focusing on targeting sex traffickers and finding juvenile victims.

The FBI said more than 200 victims of sex trafficking were rescued during the enforcement campaign that wrapped up last week. More than a dozen suspected human traffickers and 126 individuals accused of child sexual exploitation and trafficking offenses were arrested.

The Atlanta FBI field office worked with the Atlanta Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff's Office and Dunwoody Police.

The FBI said they located 10 juvenile victims - including one actively missing teenager, who was safely recovered.

Atlanta Police confirmed their agency recovered six juveniles during the operation. Police said out of those recoveries, two investigations are active and ongoing. Currently, no arrests associated with these recovered juveniles have been made according to Atlanta Police.

Dunwoody Police confirmed their agency is the one who recovered the one actively missing teenager which the FBI mentioned in their news release following the completion of "Operation Cross Country."

Dunwoody Police Sergeant Michael Cheek said their agency received a call on July 28, in reference to a woman reporting her teenage granddaughter missing.

Officers responded to the woman's home and quickly discovered the teen was missing and started their investigation.



Through several different investigative measures, Sgt. Cheek said they were able to track the missing teenager to Newport News, Virginia.

'It might bother and boggle you mind how these predators can find their way into your children's lives," Sgt. Cheek said.

Sgt. Cheek said they discovered the teen had been chatting with a grown man on social media and he drove more than a thousand miles, roundtrip to meet the underage teenager and take her back with him to Virginia.

He was identified as Ramon Tharpe, 38, and his currently booked in the Newport News jail in Virginia.

"I don't think people are quite aware of what people who are in this illegal operation will do to keep it going," Sgt. Cheek explained.

Sgt. Cheek said the investigation is ongoing, but Tharpe will be extradited back to Georgia to be officially charged in this case.

He said this is a great reminder for parents and guardians when it comes to their children's online activities.



"Be involved with what your kids, especially their social media sites," he said. "It doesn't matter the kid, the income level, the status, it doesn't matter."

Predators are online every day, looking for their next target to groom, lure and exploit, he added.

Dunwoody Police Chief Bill Grogan said, "The Dunwoody Police Department is resolute in its mission to protect our youth from the horrors of sex trafficking, and all forms of child exploitation, as well as adult sex trafficking within our City. Our law enforcement personnel, in collaboration with local, state, and federal partners, are unwavering in our collective pursuit to eradicate this despicable activity from our community."