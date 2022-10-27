Great-grandmother expresses grief after 5-year-old Georgia boy found stuffed inside suitcase

Mary Jordan is still reeling after the news came out months ago that his body was found inside a suitcase left on the side of the road in Indiana back in April.

ATLANTA — After a 5-year-old Atlanta boy's body was shockingly discovered stuffed inside a suitcase in a rural Indiana town months ago, his great-grandmother spoke about her grief and the circumstances of his mysterious murder.

Since the boy was identified as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan by police on Wednesday, authorities are now searching for his mom -- who's wanted for murder.

His great-grandmother, Mary Jordan, is still in disbelief over Cairo's murder. She said that despite her having not seen him in years, whenever he and his mom were around her, she never had any indication that the end of his life would turn out the way it did.

"That's him, that's my baby right there," Mary said, looking at a picture of Cairo. "I feel sad."

Mary is still reeling after the news came out months ago that his body was found inside a suitcase left on the side of the road in Indiana back in April. It was only on Wednesday that police identified the remains.

Police said that the fingerprints of Dejuane Anderson, Cairo's mother, were found on the trash bags found inside the suitcase. Investigators now believe that she is responsible for murdering her own son.

See the full interview with Cario's great-grandmother below:

An autopsy showed that the boy died of an electrolyte imbalance that was likely caused by inflammation of his gastrointestinal tract.

"I want to know what was in her mind, what was the reason he was dehydrated, electrolytes or whatever they described in that diagnosis," his great-grandmother said.

Before the body was discovered, an arrest affidavit shows that Anderson posted repeatedly on social media about demons using her children as avatars, with one post reading:

"I can't wait to tell this story about that exorcism."

Another post read in part:

“I had to raise my frequency, heal myself and past lives…to exercise a very powerful demonic force within my son”.

Mary called the posts shocking.

“She wrote that," she said. "She’s not well, that is not real, that kind of talk is so far-fetched."

She said she didn’t think Anderson was capable of harming her great-grandson and now all that’s left are memories of the time she and Cairo spent together.

“He was such a happy baby though," Mary said. "He was really happy here, I know his little face is so sad and sweet at the same time."