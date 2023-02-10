District says suspect, teen victim attended Griffin High and knew each other; weekend shooting wasn't random

The incident happened over the weekend down the street from the football stadium while a game was going on.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin school officials provided more details Monday morning about a shooting incident over the weekend in which a 15-year-old was killed.

The Griffin-Spalding County School System confirmed both the 15-year-old victim and the murder suspect now wanted by police, Kaomarion Kendricks, both attended Griffin High.

What led up to the shooting Saturday, or any motive involved, is still unclear. A message to students, staff and parents noted that the shooter and victim knew each other and that "this was not a random shooting."

The school system also noted the shooting happened down the street from the football stadium and that the suspect never entered the football game going on at the time between Griffin and Spalding.

"There was an increased law enforcement presence and the weapons detections systems were utilized at Saturday's game and there were no incidents inside the stadium," a statement said. "The tragic act of violence happened down the street from the stadium and investigators have shared that the suspect did not attend the football game."

There will be increased security at the Griffin-Spalding system's high schools this week, officials said, in the wake of the shooting. As of Sunday afternoon, police in Griffin still considered Kendricks at large and "armed and dangerous."

"Our schools and football stadium already have school resource officers, Evolv Weapons detection systems (same technology as Mercedes Benz Stadium and Walt Disney World) that all who enter the building pass through and there are security personnel who monitor the detection systems," the district statement said.

The school system's full message that went home to students, staff and parents stated:

It is with sadness and disappointment that we notify you of an incident that resulted in the loss of life for a Griffin High School student. The incident occurred near Poplar St. and 5th St. Saturday afternoon near the end of the football game. This incident resulted in a gunshot that proved fatal for a male freshman student from Griffin High. Counselors and mental health clinicians will be present at both high schools Monday to provide support for students and staff.

A suspect is being investigated. The suspect and victim knew each other. This was not a random shooting. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Griffin police detective Ruiz. aruiz@cityofgriffin.com, 470-771-3117. Anyone aiding or harboring the suspect will be charged.

Security at both Griffin High and Spalding High will be increased in the coming days. We will continue to utilize the weapons detection systems daily to keep school environments safe. Violence of any kind is senseless and tragic and will not be tolerated in Griffin-Spalding County Schools.

On Sunday, the City of Griffin Police Department said it was looking for Kendricks in the killing. No age was given for Kendricks, though the warrants indicate he is under 18.

He is wanted on charges including murder, aggravated assault, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.