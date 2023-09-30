15-year-old boy shot, killed just outside high school football game in Griffin, police say

Griffin Police were working the Saturday 2 p.m. rivalry game between Griffin and Spalding when they heard gunshots just outside the stadium.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A teen was shot and killed just outside of the Griffin High School football stadium Saturday afternoon, police said.

Griffin Police were working the Saturday 2 p.m. rivalry game between Griffin and Spalding when they heard gunshots just outside the stadium before 4:45 p.m.

When police walked toward the sound of gunfire, they said they found a 15-year-old boy lying at the intersection of South 5th Street and West Poplar Street, near Griffin High School and the football stadium.

The teen was rushed to Spalding Regional Hospital where he died, police said. It is unknown what led up to the shooting or if there is a suspect in custody.

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6452.

