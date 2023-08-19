18-year-old shot during Clayton County high school football game: School District

The police department said it happened at Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium in the parking lot.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is recovering in the hospital after the school district said a robbery turned into a shooting during a high school football game in Clayton County.

It happed at the Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium on August 18; Clayton County Public Schools said it was during a football game involving Jonesboro and Mt. Zion High School.

Around 10:26 p.m., the school district said that an 18-year-old was shot in the parking lot after someone attempted to rob him. The teen was taken to the hospital, and officials expect him to be ok.

The school district did not say if anyone was arrested but added that a witness was identified as the one with the suspect.

According to the school district, the 18-year-old was a senior at Dutchtown High School in Henry County; it added that no Clayton County students were reportedly involved.

A report from the police has not been provided.

The school district said that games that draw large crows would now have an adjusted start time. The school previously said this would start with the North Clayton High School versus Riverdale High School scheduled for Saturday, but have since changed that decision.