Clayton County Schools enhances security after shooting broke out at weekend football game

MABLETON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous version of this story.

A metro Atlanta school district is increasing security after a teen was shot in an attempted robbery during a football game over the weekend, Clayton County Public Schools said.

The district released a statement on Tuesday announcing the security enhancements. Personnel will now be performing "roving security checks" in the parking lots of all stadiums before, during and after games.

These enhanced security measures come after district officials said the shooting happened at the Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium on Aug. 18. It was during a football game involving Jonesboro and Mt. Zion High School.

Around 10:26 p.m., the school district said that an 18-year-old was shot in the parking lot after someone attempted to rob him. The teen was taken to the hospital where he will recover, officials say.

Officials added that the 18-year-old was a senior at Dutchtown High School in Henry County.

In the statement, Clayton County district leaders said that they will continue to enforce that all spectators go through body scanners and weapon detection devices.

Their statement also included a summary of the district's bag policy at athletics events. Read the policy below.