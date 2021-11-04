GSP trooper injured in high speed chase, Gov. Kemp issues statement

A Georgia trooper is recovering following an injury suffered during a pursuit with a speeding suspect. Governor Kemp has since offered his thoughts and prayers.

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol trooper has been injured following a chase with a speeding suspect. Governor Brian Kemp has since gone to social media to offer his thoughts and prayers.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday in Catoosa County, as confirmed by the DPS Public Information Office, a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on an SUV. The driver allegedly accelerated, initiating a pursuit with the trooper. The trooper has been identified as Scott Parker.

The suspect swerved into Parker as he attempted a P.I.T. maneuver, causing Parker to lose control of his vehicle. Parker's patrol car then traveled off of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

Parker was transported to Erlanger Medical Center, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee for injuries suffered during the crash. The fleeing suspect has not been identified.

Governor Brian Kemp took to twitter on Thursday to offer his thoughts and prayers to Trooper Scott Parker.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Trooper Scott Parker, his wife Megan, and their family." Gov. Kemp said on social media. "Scott was involved in a serious car accident, and we ask that you join our family in praying for his swift recovery."

Our thoughts and prayers are with @ga_dps Trooper Scott Parker, his wife Megan, and their family.



Scott was involved in a serious car accident, and we ask that you join our family in praying for his swift recovery. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 4, 2021

The Georgia Department of Public Safety offered a statement on Thursday concerning the incident.

"Early this morning TFC Parker, Post 5-Dalton, was involved in a pursuit." The DPS stated. "During the pursuit, the driver swerved at TFC Parker's patrol car causing him to crash. TFC Parker sustained injuries. Please keep him & his family in your prayers."