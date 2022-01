It happened at a townhome in the Cascade Parc subdivision on Wednesday morning.

ATLANTA — Police say they are thankful no one was struck when someone fired multiple rounds into a home in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Officers on scene told 11Alive that they were not sure how many rounds hit the home. Cpt. Wilson said investigators will work to learn if their is a history of any issues at this home.