Gwinnett County Police investigate homicide near Dunkin' Donuts; suspect on the run

Currently, police are searching the area for possible suspects who ran from the scene.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide off Indian Trail Lilburn Road with the suspect currently on the run.

The crime scene appears to be in a parking lot of the plaza near a Dunkin' Donuts in Norcross, according to employees who work at a business across the street.

Currently, police are searching the area for possible suspects who ran from the scene.

11Alive is working to gather more information about the homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.