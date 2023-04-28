Gwinnett County Police investigate homicide near Dunkin' Donuts; suspect on the run

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide off Indian Trail Lilburn Road with the suspect currently on the run.
The crime scene appears to be in a parking lot of the plaza near a Dunkin' Donuts in Norcross, according to employees who work at a business across the street.
Currently, police are searching the area for possible suspects who ran from the scene.
11Alive is working to gather more information about the homicide.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
