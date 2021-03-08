Domestic situation turns into SWAT call at Gwinnett hotel, police say

A female was apprehended on the scene.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One person is in custody Thursday after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a Gwinnett County hotel, police said.

Gwinnett Police were on the scene at 1990 Willow Trail Parkway in Norcross at the InTown Suites Extended Stay Hotel just off Indian Trail Road.

They said a domestic call between two females "escalated" to a SWAT call. They added that there was also a minor in the room.

"The female suspect was apprehended and the child is safe with no physical harm," police said in a statement.