Henry County package store robbed over $90,000 of inventory, police say

Police said it happened Monday after 1 a.m.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are looking for suspects who allegedly robbed a package store early Monday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. on June 27, officers said thieves broke into the Highway 138 Package Store in Stockbridge.

The department said there were four to six people involved. They spent "several hours" inside the store, and police said they left with inventory totaling over $90,000.

A photo was released by officers of the suspects that night. Police said they were dropped off in "a white pickup truck, pulling a white utility trailer."