ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman in Fulton County has been charged with prostitution and knowingly having sexual relations with others while infected with HIV, according to jail records.

Now, a police task force is asking to speak with anyone with whom she's had contact with her. The Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth County Task Force announced on Wednesday that 24-year-old Georgia Pitts had been on prostitution and reckless conduct charges - the latter stemming from her HIV status.

11Alive recently reported on new numbers that rank Georgia as the fifth-highest in new HIV diagnosis.

According to AidsVu, in 2016, approximately 51,350 people were living with HIV in Georgia. In DeKalb more than 1,200 of every 100,000 have HIV and in Fulton, more than 1,500 of every 100,000.

Georgia's Department of Public Health said one in six people living with HIV in Georgia don't know they have the virus, increasing the risk that they could infect someone else.

In the case of Pitts, police said she was aware she had the virus and may have passed it along to others.

Those who have had sexual contact with Pitts is told to call the task force and speak with a detective at 678-297-6380.

