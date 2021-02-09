Man dead, 1 detained after shooting in Southwest Atlanta neighborhood

APD said they have detained a man in connection to the shooting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a man was killed in a shooting in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. at the 3100-block of Imperial Circle SW to a "person shot" call.

When officers arrived, they found the man shot in the middle of the road. Officers tried to revive him but they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, APD said.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the neighborhood and the street was blocked off earlier.

