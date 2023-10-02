Clayton County serial rapes | Suspect pleads guilty, convicted

Kenneth Thomas Bowen III has been in custody since 2019.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man has entered guilty pleas in a 60-count indictment, largely accusing him of rape.

Kenneth Thomas Bowen III has been in custody since 2019. On Monday, the Clayton County District Attorney's Office confirmed Bowen entered guilty pleas and was sentenced following the charges. 11Alive has reached out to the clerk's office to confirm how long his sentence is.

The Clayton County convicted serial rapist was accused of attacks that dated as far back as 2015. He was believed to have victimized at least nine people, many of the assaults happening within a two-mile radius of his home. Authorities had spent four years trying to track him down.

Bowen was ultimately matched to cases via DNA. His DNA was obtained during a traffic stop before his arrest. This is how authorities learned he targeted women in Jonesboro and Riverdale.

In the indictment, Bowen was also accused of aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, armed robbery and kidnapping, among other charges.