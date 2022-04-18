Sheriff: 2 teens charged after man's body found on side of road near Barrow County park

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Days after a 19-year-old's body was found on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said they have two teens in custody.
On April 11, the body of Lane Bullard was discovered lying beside a car on the road along the perimeter of City Pond Park, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The GBI arrested 18-year-old Brantavious Sims on murder charges. A 17-year-old was also arrested and charged with "party to the crime of murder."
The two are being held at the Barrow County Detention Center and were denied bond.