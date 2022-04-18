Sheriff: 2 teens charged after man's body found on side of road near Barrow County park

On April 11, the body of Lane Bullard was discovered lying beside a car on the road along the perimeter of City Pond Park.

On April 11, the body of Lane Bullard was discovered lying beside a car on the road along the perimeter of City Pond Park, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI arrested 18-year-old Brantavious Sims on murder charges. A 17-year-old was also arrested and charged with "party to the crime of murder."